India sends emergency medicines to Afghanistan after Pakistan airstrike
India has rushed 2.5 tons of emergency medicines and supplies to Afghanistan after a devastating Pakistani airstrike killed more than 400 people in a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul on March 16, 2026.
The aid was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs in March 2026, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying it will help treat those injured in the attack.
It was described as the third Indian government statement in the past month (February-March 2026) on Pakistan's attacks on Afghanistan.
India's humanitarian support amid ongoing regional tensions
The Omid hospital mainly helps people recover from drug addiction, so the strike hit vulnerable civilians hardest.
With Afghanistan facing medicine shortages and strained healthcare, India's ongoing support, including tens of tons of medicines (for example, earlier shipments and a 2.5-ton consignment after the March 16, 2026 attack) and targeted healthcare assistance, offers crucial relief right now.
India's continued humanitarian aid also signals its commitment to Afghan people during a tough crisis, despite rising regional tensions.