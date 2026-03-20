India sends emergency medicines to Afghanistan after Pakistan airstrike India Mar 20, 2026

India has rushed 2.5 tons of emergency medicines and supplies to Afghanistan after a devastating Pakistani airstrike killed more than 400 people in a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul on March 16, 2026.

The aid was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs in March 2026, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying it will help treat those injured in the attack.

It was described as the third Indian government statement in the past month (February-March 2026) on Pakistan's attacks on Afghanistan.