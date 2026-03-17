India sends more navy ships to Strait of Hormuz
India
India has sent more navy ships to the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and gas, after Iran started restricting tanker movement because of rising tensions with the US and Israel.
The move shows India's focus on keeping its energy supplies safe, with two naval task forces now patrolling the area.
India talks to Iran for safe passage of ships
India is also talking to Iran to help 22 stranded ships get through safely.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Iran is letting some vessels pass on a case-by-case basis.
At the same time, India's foreign ministry made it clear there are no plans for joint naval patrols with the US
India wants to handle things its own way and stick to its independent approach.