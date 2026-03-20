India sends naval ships to rescue stranded vessels in Persian Gulf
India has sent naval warships to the Persian Gulf, stepping in to help 22 India-bound vessels identified for evacuation and stuck in the Persian Gulf region amid recent tensions; among them, 10 of the 20 energy carriers and two container vessels are Indian-flagged (12 Indian-flagged vessels in total).
These include LPG carriers, LNG carriers, and oil tankers, with about 611 crew aboard the 22 vessels.
India imports a significant share of its LPG via this region
This isn't just about ships: India imports a significant share of its LPG via this region, so shipping disruptions could mean higher prices, a bigger trade deficit, and slower export growth.
The navy has already managed some rescues, but with thousands of containers still stranded at ports and logistics costs rising, the government is planning relief measures to keep things moving.