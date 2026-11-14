India set to begin national census, 35 day returnees counted

India's next big census is rolling out soon!

If you're an Indian resident temporarily traveling abroad and return within 35 days, you'll be counted at your usual address.

The process kicks off with online self-enumeration (November 16-30, 2026), then moves to door-to-door visits from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027.

But if you've settled abroad for good, even if you have an Indian passport, you would generally not be included.