India set to begin national census, 35 day returnees counted
India's next big census is rolling out soon!
If you're an Indian resident temporarily traveling abroad and return within 35 days, you'll be counted at your usual address.
The process kicks off with online self-enumeration (November 16-30, 2026), then moves to door-to-door visits from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027.
But if you've settled abroad for good, even if you have an Indian passport, you would generally not be included.
India will count foreign nationals
Foreign nationals in India (like students and workers) will be counted too, no matter their citizenship.
Short-term foreign visitors and diplomatic personnel enjoying immunity are subject to separate rules.
Seasonal migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh will be listed where they're working but must mention their places of origin to avoid double-counting.
The official reference date is midnight on January 5, 2027; final census results are expected by April.
Sheetal Verma from the census team emphasized that the census records population, not citizenship, and inclusion does not confer Indian citizenship.