India sets new records for rice, wheat reserves

Rice and wheat reserves blow past government targets

Both rice and wheat reserves blew past government targets—rice hit 55.66 million tons (way above the 13.5 million target), and wheat reached 35.9 million tons (well over the goal of 27.6 million).

With so much extra grain, experts expect a big boost in exports—rice shipments could rise by almost 25%, hitting about 22.5 million tons, which is huge since India already supplies roughly 40% of global rice exports.

Plus, these stockpiles give a nice buffer to help keep everyday food prices in check at home.