India extends ban on Pakistani planes flying through Indian airspace India Jul 23, 2025

India just extended its ban on Pakistani planes flying through Indian airspace until August 23, 2025.

This move follows Pakistan's earlier decision to keep Indian airlines out of its skies until August 24, 2025.

The announcement came from Civil Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol, who said it's all about keeping things secure and sticking to India's safety protocols.