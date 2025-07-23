Next Article
India extends ban on Pakistani planes flying through Indian airspace
India just extended its ban on Pakistani planes flying through Indian airspace until August 23, 2025.
This move follows Pakistan's earlier decision to keep Indian airlines out of its skies until August 24, 2025.
The announcement came from Civil Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol, who said it's all about keeping things secure and sticking to India's safety protocols.
IAF drill in Rajasthan
This extension lines up with a big Indian Air Force drill happening in Rajasthan from July 23-25, covering areas between Barmer and Jodhpur.
The exercise is a response to past drone and missile incidents from across the border, so civilian flights are being kept out of military zones for everyone's safety.