Global Passport Power Rank 2025: India's rank and more
India
Jul 23, 2025

India's passport just got a bit more powerful—ranking 77th this year, up from 85th.

As of July 22, 2025, Indians can now travel visa-free or get a visa on arrival in 59 countries (that's two more than last year).

Trips to places like Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives are now easier. But for the US, UK, and most of Europe, you'll still need to sort out your visa ahead of time.