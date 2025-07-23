Next Article
Global Passport Power Rank 2025: India's rank and more
India's passport just got a bit more powerful—ranking 77th this year, up from 85th.
As of July 22, 2025, Indians can now travel visa-free or get a visa on arrival in 59 countries (that's two more than last year).
Trips to places like Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives are now easier. But for the US, UK, and most of Europe, you'll still need to sort out your visa ahead of time.
Which are the top 3 countries?
Singapore holds the top spot with access to 193 destinations without a visa.
Japan and South Korea follow closely behind.
Meanwhile, the US has slipped to 10th place, marking a significant decline.
The UAE and China have also made big gains over the past decade—showing how global travel freedom is shifting as countries build new connections.