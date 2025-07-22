Delhi cops steal ₹2Cr meant for cyber fraud victims
Two Delhi Police sub-inspectors, Ankur Malik and Neha Punia, allegedly stole over ₹2 crore that was meant for cyber fraud victims.
They used fake complainants to release seized funds into accounts they controlled, then vanished after Malik took medical leave.
The pair reportedly spent big on trips to Goa, Manali, and Kashmir and even planned new identities in Madhya Pradesh.
Duo arrested from Indore after 4-month-long hunt
After disappearing for months, the duo was finally tracked down in Indore following a four-month police hunt. Three alleged accomplices were also arrested.
Police recovered gold worth over ₹1 crore, ₹12 lakh in cash, phones, a laptop, and ATM cards from them.
The case is still under investigation as officials try to uncover who else might be involved and how deep the corruption runs within the cybercrime unit.