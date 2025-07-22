Over 37L dog bite cases reported in India last year

How the government is tackling the issue

To manage stray dogs and stop rabies from spreading, the government rolled out new Animal Birth Control rules in 2023—these focus on neutering and vaccinating strays.

States have been asked to make sure local bodies actually run these programs.

The Animal Welfare Board of India is also stepping in by helping communities with guidelines for feeding strays and responding to complaints, showing that teamwork between officials and neighborhoods matters here.

