Over 37L dog bite cases reported in India last year
India saw more than 37 lakh dog bite cases and 54 suspected rabies deaths in 2024, according to a recent government report.
The data, shared in Parliament, puts the spotlight on how big the stray dog issue has become and reminds local authorities of their role in keeping things under control through animal birth control programs.
How the government is tackling the issue
To manage stray dogs and stop rabies from spreading, the government rolled out new Animal Birth Control rules in 2023—these focus on neutering and vaccinating strays.
States have been asked to make sure local bodies actually run these programs.
The Animal Welfare Board of India is also stepping in by helping communities with guidelines for feeding strays and responding to complaints, showing that teamwork between officials and neighborhoods matters here.
