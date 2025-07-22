'Couldn't attend father's funeral': Man acquitted in Mumbai train blasts
Mohammad Ali Shaikh, recently acquitted by the Bombay High Court in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case, shared how tough it's been missing major family moments—like his father's and brother's funerals—while in jail.
The court said there just wasn't enough evidence to keep him and 11 others behind bars for the 2006 attacks that killed over 180 people.
Shaikh isn't seeking compensation right now
Shaikh called the high court's decision a victory, but admitted he still feels the weight of lost years and family.
He explained he couldn't attend his father's funeral even after getting parole because of money troubles.
For now, he isn't seeking compensation; instead, he's focusing on Supreme Court appeals as the state challenges their acquittal.
Despite everything, Shaikh remains confident about proving his innocence.