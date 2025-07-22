Next Article
UK: Junior doctors plan 6-day strike, NHS leaders worried
Junior doctors in England are planning a walkout from July 25-30, 2025, after talks with the government broke down.
They're asking for a 29% pay rise to make up for years of falling wages.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting called the strike "completely unprecedented" and warned it could set back NHS recovery and patient care.
BMA says better working conditions not enough
NHS leaders and patient groups are worried about delays and safety risks during the strike.
The BMA says better working conditions aren't enough if pay issues go ignored, while Streeting is urging doctors to come back to the table.
Many patients are anxious about longer waits, but junior doctors say they need real solutions on pay—not just promises.