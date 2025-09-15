Erin Doherty nabs 1st Emmy for Netflix sensation 'Adolescence'

Erin Doherty, who plays psychologist Briony Ariston in the Netflix miniseries Adolescence, has bagged her first Emmy Award . She won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her performance in Episode 3 of the show. In the intense episode, Ariston evaluates Jamie Miller's ( Owen Cooper ) mental state and understanding of his guilt. Earlier during the ceremony, Cooper also nabbed his first Emmy Award for the show.

Twitter Post Listen to Doherty's speech here #Adolescence star Erin Doherty wins Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2025 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/FrrU8p7sgg — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 15, 2025

Creative transformation The episode was transformed into a 'Mamet play' Stephen Graham, the executive producer, co-writer, and star of Adolescence, tasked his collaborator Jack Thorne with transforming this episode into a "Mamet play." The makers had to overcome several structural and logistical challenges to ensure that viewers are completely absorbed in the dialogue between Ariston and Miller. Despite only appearing in one of the four episodes, Doherty's performance was pivotal in conveying the emotions of this intense story. Each episode of the series was shot in a single take.

Actor's insight Doherty on filming the intense episode Doherty described her experience of filming the episode as "so intense and claustrophobic." She earlier told IndieWire, "It was so intense and claustrophobic being in that room together, and the whole thing just required us to be present and to bounce off each other." "I think your body can't distinguish from what is true and what is false. Genuinely, we created such an authentic, horrible environment that I just remember being so grateful to have come to an end."