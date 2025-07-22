Modi's UK, Maldives visit: Free trade agreement, regional ties on agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to the UK from July 23-24 and the Maldives from July 25-26 to boost India's trade and security ties.
The big news: India and the UK are set to sign a Free Trade Agreement that should make it easier for both countries to do business together.
Modi to meet King, PM in London
In London, Modi will meet new British PM Keir Starmer and King Charles III—showing just how important these relationships are post-Brexit.
The trip isn't just about trade; it also covers defense and education partnerships.
Then in Maldives, Modi will meet President Mohamed Muizzu, launch some India-backed projects, and join their Independence Day celebrations as guest of honor.
Strengthening regional ties—especially after last year's elections—is a key focus for both sides.