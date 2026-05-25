India shifts crude sourcing amid Israeli US conflict with Iran

April imports steady at 4.57MB/d

India's overall oil imports held steady at 4.57 million barrels a day in April, though that's down from last year.

Russian imports dipped due to refinery maintenance but are expected to bounce back soon.

For the first time in seven years, Iranian oil returned under a US waiver, while shipments from Iraq stopped as exports were halted.

Russia remains India's top supplier, but the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are close behind—helping balance things out as global tensions continue.