India ships 1st 18 railway coaches to Bangladesh, 200 planned
India
India just shipped out the first set of 18 railway coaches to Bangladesh, kicking off a big export project that will eventually send 200 coaches across the border.
The batch includes everything from comfy AC sleepers to power cars, all put together at Punjab's Rail Coach Factory.
RITES Limited is in charge and shared its excitement online.
Features adapted under ₹915cr contract
These coaches aren't just standard: they've been tweaked for Bangladesh Railway with extras like reclining seats, CCTV cameras, passenger alarms, and reinforced roofs (so no one can ride on top).
The electrical systems have also been adjusted for Bangladesh's power supply.
This is part of a ₹915 crore deal that wraps up by December 2027, building on an earlier successful delivery back in 2015-16.