India shrugs off Pakistan's criticism over Ayodhya temple flag hoisting
India
India has brushed aside Pakistan's objections to the recent Dhwajarohan ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
Responding to Islamabad's concerns, India's Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan has "no moral standing" to comment on India's internal religious or cultural affairs.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about a flag—it's about who gets to speak on India's cultural milestones.
While Pakistan claimed the event could hurt regional peace and called for respect for all communities, India made it clear that its traditions are not up for outside debate.
The ceremony itself marked a big moment for many Hindus, celebrating the completion of the Ram Temple and reflecting ongoing debates over cultural identity in the region.