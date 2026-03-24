India speeds up gas pipeline projects amid West Asia crisis India Mar 24, 2026

With the ongoing conflict in West Asia disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and shaking up global energy routes, India's government just hit fast-forward on building new gas pipelines.

Announced today, this move is all about getting approvals done quicker and making it easier to access land so the country can keep its energy flowing smoothly, even when things get rocky abroad.