India speeds up gas pipeline projects amid West Asia crisis
India
With the ongoing conflict in West Asia disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and shaking up global energy routes, India's government just hit fast-forward on building new gas pipelines.
Announced today, this move is all about getting approvals done quicker and making it easier to access land so the country can keep its energy flowing smoothly, even when things get rocky abroad.
New directive aims to boost energy security
This new directive sets clear rules for pipeline projects and aims to get piped natural gas to more homes and cities, helping India shift toward cleaner fuel.
By cutting red tape and giving businesses more predictability, the government hopes to boost energy security and speed up the rollout of city gas networks across the country.