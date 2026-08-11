India standardizes 27 Arunachal Pradesh place names China calls illegal
India just updated its official maps to standardize the names of 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh, doubling down on its claim to the state.
This move comes after years of China giving its own names to spots in the region, which it calls "Zangnan."
China quickly called India's update "illegal, null and void," so tensions are definitely up.
India's map update follows Delhi talks
The timing is interesting: this comes right after high-level border talks in Delhi and just before a BRICS summit where Indian and Chinese leaders might cross paths.
The new maps include villages, mountain passes, a lake, and even a memorial for soldiers from the 1962 war.
India says Arunachal Pradesh "was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India" and is pushing ahead with new roads and tunnels there, even as China keeps insisting otherwise.