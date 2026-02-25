India stands firmly with Israel: PM Modi addresses Knesset

Modi brought up the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where Israeli citizens were among the victims, and made it clear that India has a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism—just like Israel . He stressed, "Nothing can justify terrorism," highlighting both countries' shared commitment to fighting it.

Netanyahu welcomes Modi, calls him 'a great friend'

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu warmly welcomed Modi, calling him 'a great friend,' 'more than a friend, a brother,' and saying he was 'deeply, deeply moved' by the visit.

The Knesset welcomed Modi with cheers and a standing ovation.

During his visit, the leaders were set to sign a series of agreements in economic, security and diplomatic fields.