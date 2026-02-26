India stands with Israel, PM Modi tells Knesset
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history as the first Indian Prime Minister to address Israel's parliament (the Knesset), telling lawmakers, "India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond."
He called the October 7 Hamas attack "barbaric," offered condolences, and stressed that India has zero tolerance for terrorism.
Modi backs peace efforts for Gaza, calls for FTA
Modi spotlighted the close India-Israel bond—rooted in shared history and boosted by teamwork on tech, defense, and innovation.
He highlighted how both countries work together on things like farming and water management.
Modi also pushed for a Free Trade Agreement to unlock more opportunities and backed peace efforts for Gaza.
Israeli PM Netanyahu welcomes Modi
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Modi as a "my dear friend" and said their partnership makes both countries stronger.
The two leaders held bilateral talks on regional and bilateral issues.