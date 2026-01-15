India starts evacuating 10,000+ citizens from Iran as protests escalate India Jan 15, 2026

India is preparing to facilitate the return of little over 10,000 Indians from Iran after weeks of unrest.

The first flight leaves Tehran for Delhi on January 16, and the first batch is likely to include students from Golestan University and some students from SBUMS and TUMS.

The embassy has also set up helplines and is urging everyone—students, tourists, business travelers—to book commercial flights and register online if possible.