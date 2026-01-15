India starts evacuating 10,000+ citizens from Iran as protests escalate
India is preparing to facilitate the return of little over 10,000 Indians from Iran after weeks of unrest.
The first flight leaves Tehran for Delhi on January 16, and the first batch is likely to include students from Golestan University and some students from SBUMS and TUMS.
The embassy has also set up helplines and is urging everyone—students, tourists, business travelers—to book commercial flights and register online if possible.
Why should you care?
Iran's protests have gotten intense since late December, sparked by a crashing economy and currency collapse.
With over 2,500 reported deaths and internet shutdowns making things harder for foreigners, the situation feels pretty tense.
On top of that, US-Iran tensions are rising again after threats of airstrikes and brief airspace closures—so India's move to get its people out quickly is about keeping them safe in a rapidly changing situation.