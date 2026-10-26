India stocks energy and fertilizers as oil prices strain economy
India
With tensions rising in West Asia, India's government has stocked up on energy and fertilizers to avoid shortages.
Still, higher oil prices and shipping costs are hitting the economy hard: shipping a 40-foot container now costs $4,585.
The rupee is feeling the pressure too.
India oil retailers face losses
Oil retailers are facing losses as crude averages $120 a barrel this month. The government has tried cutting duties to help out, but there is not much room left in the budget.
Expensive imports and a weaker rupee are making India less attractive to foreign investors, while global shipping disruptions add more uncertainty for everyone.