India strengthens ties with West Asia amid Israel-Hamas war

Why West Asia matters to India

West Asia is crucial for India, not just for energy (since India imports most of its oil), but also for jobs and money sent home by millions of Indians living there.

Recently, India managed to secure safe passage for its ships through the Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran, key for keeping oil flowing during the crisis.

At the same time, India is trying to balance ties with both the US and Israel while India is a BRICS member.

It is a tricky situation that shows how much global events can impact India at home.