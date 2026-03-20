India strengthens ties with West Asia amid Israel-Hamas war
With tensions high in West Asia, India is working overtime to keep its connections strong.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been meeting leaders from Australia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Israel, and the UAE to talk partnerships and regional stability.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has been on calls with top leaders from the UAE, France, Jordan, Malaysia, and Oman, all part of a bigger push to keep India's interests safe as conflict unfolds.
Why West Asia matters to India
West Asia is crucial for India, not just for energy (since India imports most of its oil), but also for jobs and money sent home by millions of Indians living there.
Recently, India managed to secure safe passage for its ships through the Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran, key for keeping oil flowing during the crisis.
At the same time, India is trying to balance ties with both the US and Israel while India is a BRICS member.
It is a tricky situation that shows how much global events can impact India at home.