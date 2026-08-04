India summons Meta over PM Narendra Modi post, CSAM concerns
India's government has called Meta's global team in for a meeting on August 5-6, 2026, after Prime Minister Modi's Facebook post was briefly restricted.
Officials want answers not just about that glitch, which Meta apologized for, but also about why harmful content like child sexual abuse material (CSAM) keeps showing up on Facebook and Instagram, and what Meta is doing to keep verified accounts safe.
Lawmakers warn Meta over Section 79
The government isn't satisfied with Meta's "technical error" explanation and wants clearer accountability.
IT Secretary S. Krishnan says they'll push for real solutions to CSAM and account security issues, especially since Instagram was recently criticized for letting CSAM appear in paid ads.
Lawmakers have warned that if CEO Mark Zuckerberg doesn't apologize, Meta could lose the safe harbor protection available to intermediaries under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act in India.
Bottom line: the pressure is on for Meta to clean up its platforms and play by Indian rules.