India surpasses 150 GW solar after March 6.65 GW addition India Apr 08, 2026

India has crossed 150 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity, marking a huge step forward for clean energy.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy shared that March alone saw a record 6.65 GW added, helping the country install more than 44 GW in the past year.

This milestone is part of India's push to ramp up renewables and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.