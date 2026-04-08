India surpasses 150 GW solar after March 6.65 GW addition
India
India has crossed 150 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity, marking a huge step forward for clean energy.
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy shared that March alone saw a record 6.65 GW added, helping the country install more than 44 GW in the past year.
This milestone is part of India's push to ramp up renewables and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
India 3rd globally in renewables
It's not just about big solar farms: wind energy had its best year ever with 6.05 GW installed, beating previous records.
Rooftop solar also took off, reaching nearly 26 GW total, while smaller distributed projects added another boost.
Altogether, India now ranks third globally for renewable capacity, showing real momentum in the shift toward greener energy.