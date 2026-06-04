India surpasses FY 2026 solar goal with 44.61 GW addition

India's 210 GW module capacity underused

While India's solar capacity is booming, manufacturing and exports are hitting some bumps.

Module capacity rose to approximately 210 GW, but only about 40% is actually being used due to limited domestic demand.

Most exports head to the US but tough tariffs there have slowed things down.

Industry voices like Tushar Bhaskar say it's time for tech upgrades and smarter strategies: India's solar ambition is real, but so is the consolidation ahead, integrate upstream, upgrade to TOPCon, and find markets beyond America.