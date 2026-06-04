India surpasses FY 2026 solar goal with 44.61 GW addition
India just smashed its solar power goal for FY 2026, adding a record 44.61 GW, way above the government's 34 GW target.
That brings total solar installations to 150.26 GW as of March 2026.
The country has a long-term target of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity; India's solar capacity is expected to reach about 280-300 GW by 2030, and sustaining ~50 GW of annual installations will be needed to progress toward the 500 GW long-term goal.
India's 210 GW module capacity underused
While India's solar capacity is booming, manufacturing and exports are hitting some bumps.
Module capacity rose to approximately 210 GW, but only about 40% is actually being used due to limited domestic demand.
Most exports head to the US but tough tariffs there have slowed things down.
Industry voices like Tushar Bhaskar say it's time for tech upgrades and smarter strategies: India's solar ambition is real, but so is the consolidation ahead, integrate upstream, upgrade to TOPCon, and find markets beyond America.