India survey: lifestyle diseases rising, children still face infections
India
India's latest health survey shows lifestyle diseases like heart problems and diabetes are climbing fast, now affecting nearly half the population, especially those over 45.
But for children aged 14 and under, old-school infections like fever and diarrhea are still the top reason they get sick, even though rates have dropped since 2017-18.
India ₹34,064 average out-of-pocket cost
Hospitalization rates stand at 2.9 cases per 100 persons annually.
The average out-of-pocket expenditure per hospitalization stands at ₹34,064, but there is a silver lining: government health insurance now covers about 47% of the rural population and 44% of the urban population to help cover these rising costs.