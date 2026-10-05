India, Switzerland boost defense nuclear cooperation during Guy Parmelin visit
India
India and Switzerland are stepping up their partnership, especially in defense and nuclear energy.
This came out of Swiss President Guy Parmelin's visit to New Delhi, where he met with Prime Minister Modi.
The timing marked one year since the TEPA came into force (the TEPA entered into force on 1 October 2025).
Up-to-five-year multi-entry visas and exchanges
The two countries just made it easier for people to move between them: think multi-entry visas for up to five years and longer student stays.
There's also a new exchange program for young professionals looking for work experience abroad.
Plus, they signed a deal to boost cooperation on transport tech and infrastructure projects.
Both sides say these moves should open more doors for travel, jobs, and innovation.