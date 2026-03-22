India talks to Iran amid West Asia conflict

India is worried about its citizens and energy security

This conflict puts almost 10 million Indians living in the Gulf region at risk, including Indian nationals in Iran.

It's also raising big worries for India's energy security: think LPG imports and safe shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

With the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister holding discussions with regional and international leaders and urging calm and dialogue, India is working overtime to keep its people safe and energy supplies steady while balancing tricky global ties.