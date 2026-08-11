India targets 5 million standard cubic meters daily CBG production
India is gearing up to ramp up compressed biogas (CBG) production by more than tenfold, aiming for 5 million standard cubic meters per day over the next five to 10 years (i.e., by about Aug 2031-Aug 2036).
Alok Tripathi, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), called this a huge opportunity, saying, "We are targeting 5mm CFD. There is always a possibility that this production can go up to 10mm CFD also. That is the kind of potential I see in case of CBG ecosystem."
The focus is on turning waste into clean energy and cutting down on fuel imports.
Govardhan scheme offers 2Cr/TPD support
To help reach these ambitious targets, the government formulated the Govardhan scheme.
It's designed to solve real problems like getting enough raw material and making sure producers get fair prices.
There's financial support (up to ₹2 crore per ton per day (TPD) of CBG capacity) and subsidies for connecting plants with gas grids.
State governments will help with land and permissions under a "one portal, one scheme and one ministry" system that should make things simpler for everyone involved.
If all goes well, India could be less dependent on imported energy and a lot greener in the process.