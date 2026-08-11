India targets 5 million standard cubic meters daily CBG production

India is gearing up to ramp up compressed biogas (CBG) production by more than tenfold, aiming for 5 million standard cubic meters per day over the next five to 10 years (i.e., by about Aug 2031-Aug 2036).

Alok Tripathi, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), called this a huge opportunity, saying, "We are targeting 5mm CFD. There is always a possibility that this production can go up to 10mm CFD also. That is the kind of potential I see in case of CBG ecosystem."

The focus is on turning waste into clean energy and cutting down on fuel imports.