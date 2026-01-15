India tells citizens in Israel: Stay alert, avoid non-essential travel
India
India's government just put out a travel advisory for Indians in Israel, asking everyone to stay sharp and follow local safety guidelines as tensions rise in the Middle East.
Non-essential trips are a no-go for now.
If you're there and need help, the Indian Embassy has 24x7 helplines (+972-54-7520711, +972-54-3278392).
Public shelters have opened up in places like Dimona due to increased risks.
Why does this matter?
India isn't alone—countries like the US and UK have issued similar warnings because things are getting unpredictable with protests and possible military action involving Iran.
It's one of those moments where global events can impact anyone abroad, so if you or someone you know is traveling or studying there, it's worth paying attention.