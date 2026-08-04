India tightens GLP-1 rules after Anupriya Patel flags sketchy ads
India
The Indian government is stepping up regulation of GLP-1 drugs, popular for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, after concerns about sketchy ads and promotions.
Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel told Parliament that these drugs can't be advertised loosely, as unsupervised use could be risky.
Specialist prescriptions required for GLP-1
GLP-1 medications are now strictly prescription-only and must be prescribed by specialists.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has warned companies to stop misleading campaigns and banned surrogate advertising.
All state and UT drug controllers have also been told to keep a close eye on how these drugs are supplied, sold, and promoted, especially online, to prevent misuse.