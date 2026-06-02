Foreigners in India must register before 180-day mark: New rules

The Union Home Ministry has revised the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025. The new rules, notified on Monday, require foreign nationals who want to stay in India beyond 180 days to register before their current stay period ends. This is a departure from the earlier rule that allowed registration within 14 days after completing 180 days of arrival in India.

Visa extension Rules for foreigners on visas of more than 180 days The revised rules also apply to foreigners on visas of more than 180 days, but with the condition that "each stay shall not exceed 180 days." These individuals must register before completing 180 days if they want to stay beyond the prescribed limit. The government has made it clear that approvals for such registrations will only be granted "only in emergent circumstances."

Child registration Registration requirements for foreign children born in India The amended rules also affect children born in India where one parent or both parents are foreign nationals. Earlier, parents had to inform the registration officer electronically within 30 days of their child's birth for visa-related services. However, this requirement is waived if one parent is an Indian citizen and wants the child to retain Indian citizenship.

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