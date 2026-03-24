India tightens rules on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs

What are the new rules?

Surrogate ads for these drugs are now banned to stop misleading claims.

Prescriptions are restricted to endocrinologists and internal medicine specialists, and for some indications to cardiologists only.

Regulators have already audited 49 places like online pharmacies and wellness clinics; those breaking the rules face penalties or even losing their licenses.

The health ministry says these steps are all about protecting people from risky misuse.