India plans to acquire battle-tested Javelin anti-tank missile system: US
What's the story
India is planning to acquire the battle-tested Javelin anti-tank missile system from the United States, Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, announced on Friday. The proposed purchase is aimed at further strengthening defense ties between the two countries. "BIG news! India plans to buy the battle-tested Javelin anti-tank system," Gor wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Defense cooperation
Engagement between India and US at 'record high levels': Gor
The proposed purchase of the Javelin anti-tank missile system is a major step forward in the US-India defense relationship. It also opens doors for co-production possibilities between the two nations.
The engagement between India and the United States is at "record high levels," Gor said, echoing sentiments expressed by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during the May 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue.
Twitter Post
Sergio Gor's post on X
BIG news! India plans to buy the battle-tested Javelin anti-tank system. Just as @secwar highlighted at the May 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue, this is a great step forward in the U.S.-India defense relationship and opens the door to co-production possibilities. The engagement between…— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 28, 2026
Weapon details
What is Javelin anti-tank missile system?
The Javelin is a man-portable, medium-range, fire-and-forget anti-tank weapon system jointly developed by Lockheed Martin and RTX.
It can be used to destroy armored targets and is widely employed by the US military and allied forces.
The missile uses a top-attack flight profile, climbing above its target before striking its most vulnerable point.
Its soft-launch system allows it to be fired from enclosed positions such as buildings or bunkers.
Missile features
Proposal builds on India's growing procurement of US defense equipment
The Javelin can be fired in both top-attack and direct-attack modes, making it versatile for different battlefield scenarios.
Its fire-and-forget capability allows the operator to move immediately after launch, improving survivability.
The proposed purchase builds on India's growing procurement of US defense equipment.
In November 2025, the US State Department approved a potential $93 million sale to India that included up to 100 Javelin systems and 216 Excalibur guided artillery projectiles.
Partnership expansion
India has procured several US-made platforms
The US and India had signed a framework for a major defense partnership last year to strengthen interoperability across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.
India has also procured several US-made platforms such as Apache and Chinook helicopters, C-17 and C-130J transport aircraft, P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, and M777 howitzers.
The proposed acquisition of the Javelin system is likely to further strengthen these ties.