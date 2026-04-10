India to add 22GW by June 2026, citing induction cooktops

India importing 800 TMT LPG cargoes

The expansion includes 3,500 MW from thermal plants, a huge 10,000 MW boost from solar energy, and another 2,500 MW from wind.

With LPG supplies feeling the pinch due to the West Asia crisis, India is also importing 800 TMT of assured inbound LPG cargoes from the US Russia, Australia, and other countries while encouraging piped natural gas at home.

Plus, the government is delaying stricter efficiency rules for induction hobs until 2027 to speed up production of induction heaters and cooking vessels to reduce LPG dependence.