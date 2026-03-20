India to add 786GW non-fossil capacity by 2035-36

Transitioning to a greener grid

India has already crossed the halfway mark: over half of its current installed capacity now comes from non-fossil sources, with solar and wind leading the charge.

As demand rises with more EVs and tech growth, India aims to keep coal use in check while noting an estimated $2.2 trillion will be needed across the power sector over the coming decades, all part of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070.

For young people especially, this means a future with more green jobs, cleaner air, and real progress on climate action.