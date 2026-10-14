India to adopt computer-based exams after leaks and cheating allegations
India
India's exam system is getting a big update after recent exam leaks and cheating allegations sparked student protests.
Education Minister Pralhad Joshi says the plan is to switch to computer-based exams for better transparency and fairness.
Nandan Nilekani panel to secure exams
A panel led by Infosys Ltd. co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani is working on ways to make exams more secure, and the government promises to take its ideas seriously.
Joshi separately cited the National Education Policy 2020 as key to narrowing the skills gap and emphasizing vocational training, innovation, critical thinking, and AI.