India to boost solar research after China signals export curbs
India's stepping up its solar game after China announced possible export curbs on key solar tech.
At the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said it's time for India to boost its own research and not get caught off guard by shortages, reminding everyone that the country has found local solutions before when imports got tricky.
Indian government backs renewables, 55% capacity
To keep things moving, the government is ramping up support for renewable energy projects and backing new tech through initiatives like PM-KUSUM 2.0 and Green Energy Corridor-III.
The big goal? Renewable energy accounts for more than 55% of India's installed power capacity, with support for pumped storage and battery storage projects together now standing at 80 GW, so India can rely less on fossil fuels and more on clean, homegrown energy.