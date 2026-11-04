India to boost solar research after China signals export curbs

To keep things moving, the government is ramping up support for renewable energy projects and backing new tech through initiatives like PM-KUSUM 2.0 and Green Energy Corridor-III.

The big goal? Renewable energy accounts for more than 55% of India's installed power capacity, with support for pumped storage and battery storage projects together now standing at 80 GW, so India can rely less on fossil fuels and more on clean, homegrown energy.