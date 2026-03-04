India to buy 6 German submarines for ₹99,000cr India Mar 04, 2026

India is about to sign a massive ₹99,000 crore deal with Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for six new submarines.

These advanced subs will use Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) tech—meaning they can stay underwater longer—and will be built in Mumbai by Mazagon Docks Limited.

The Defence Acquisition Council has already given the green light; the draft cabinet note will still need clearance by other parts of the government, including the finance ministry and the National Security Council, before it goes to the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.