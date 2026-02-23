India to buy Israeli laser systems, missiles, drones
India is gearing up to buy advanced drones, missiles, and laser systems from Israel in a move to strengthen its defenses—especially with Pakistan in mind.
A big highlight is India eyeing Israeli laser-based systems and drawing comparisons between its DRDO Mk-II(A) 30-kW system and Israel's 'Iron Beam' (100 kW), suggesting potential upgrades in protection.
Defence plans are expected to be concretised and an MoU on security cooperation is expected during PM Modi's two-day visit to Israel starting Wednesday.
Israel's defense game plan
India has been taking notes from Israel's high-tech defense playbook, like their Iron Dome and Arrow systems.
India has already used Israeli weapons—think Rampage missiles and Harpy drones in action—and now there's talk of an $8.6 billion arms deal in 2026.
Israeli PM Netanyahu says he wants even closer ties, hinting at a bigger strategic alliance that includes India.