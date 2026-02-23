India to buy Israeli laser systems, missiles, drones India Feb 23, 2026

India is gearing up to buy advanced drones, missiles, and laser systems from Israel in a move to strengthen its defenses—especially with Pakistan in mind.

A big highlight is India eyeing Israeli laser-based systems and drawing comparisons between its DRDO Mk-II(A) 30-kW system and Israel's 'Iron Beam' (100 kW), suggesting potential upgrades in protection.

Defence plans are expected to be concretised and an MoU on security cooperation is expected during PM Modi's two-day visit to Israel starting Wednesday.