India to buy LPG from Russia, US, Africa: Report India Mar 19, 2026

With tensions rising in West Asia and worries about the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil and gas route, India isn't taking chances.

The government is now buying crude oil from all over, including Russia, and trying to buy liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from everywhere.

As a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson put it, we are trying to buy LPG from everywhere. If needed, we will buy from Russia.