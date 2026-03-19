India to buy LPG from Russia, US, Africa: Report
With tensions rising in West Asia and worries about the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil and gas route, India isn't taking chances.
The government is now buying crude oil from all over, including Russia, and trying to buy liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from everywhere.
As a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson put it, we are trying to buy LPG from everywhere. If needed, we will buy from Russia.
India's strategy: Diversifying sources
India's strategy is simple: don't rely on just one source. Along with Russian oil, they're tapping into US and African supplies too.
The Petroleum Ministry says there's enough fuel for everyone: gas stations are running smoothly, and there's full availability of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG).
It's all about making sure global disruptions don't leave anyone stranded.
Government boosts commercial LPG supply by 10%
To help expand city gas networks, the government has bumped up commercial LPG supply by 10%.
They're also rolling out perks for consumers and cracking down on hoarding to keep things fair.
On top of that, India has set targets for non-fossil capacity; cite the authoritative policy or announcement for the exact target and year, showing they're serious about both energy security and a cleaner future.