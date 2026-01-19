India to conduct urban slum survey in 2027 India Jan 19, 2026

India is gearing up for its first big urban slum survey since 2012, set for July 2027.

The last time this happened, nearly 60% of slums were found to be "non-notified"—basically, not officially recognized and missing basics like drainage and electricity.

Back then, there were about 33,510 slums with almost 9 million households, with Maharashtra alone accounting for a big chunk.