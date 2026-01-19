India to conduct urban slum survey in 2027
India is gearing up for its first big urban slum survey since 2012, set for July 2027.
The last time this happened, nearly 60% of slums were found to be "non-notified"—basically, not officially recognized and missing basics like drainage and electricity.
Back then, there were about 33,510 slums with almost 9 million households, with Maharashtra alone accounting for a big chunk.
Why this matters now
This new survey is all about getting fresh data so government schemes can actually reach the people who need them most—especially those in non-notified slums who often get left out.
With better info, the hope is to design smarter policies and improve living conditions for millions living in India's urban slums.