India to evacuate 13 ships from Hormuz and Red Sea
India is moving to evacuate 13 ships from the risky Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, as tensions rise in the region.
Among the 13 vessels, eight are carrying fertilizers for Kharif crops and three are carrying energy products, so pretty important stuff.
Out of almost three dozen Indian or India-bound vessels there, most are near Hormuz.
Government monitors all Indian crewed ships
The government says it's keeping a close watch on all ships with Indian crew, whether they fly the Indian flag or not.
According to Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, officials at the maritime regulator DGMA are working around the clock, responding to 16,448 calls and 40,594 emails have been handled by our emergency response and helping bring home 4,052 stranded Indian seafarers safely so far.
The government has also cautioned both ships and shipping lines while transiting vessels through these regions.