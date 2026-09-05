India to acquire more S-400 systems, eye SU-57 fighter aircraft
What's the story
India is set to acquire five more S-400 Triumf air defense systems from Russia, with Moscow sending a Bill of Quantities (BOQ) proposal for cost negotiations. The deal comes as the last of the five systems contracted in 2018 will arrive in November. According to Hindustan Times, the Indian Air Force has shown interest in acquiring two squadrons of fifth-generation SU-57 fighter aircraft from Russia amid China's deployment of J-20 fighters in Tibet.
Decision pending
Final decision on S-400 acquisition to be taken by CCS
The final decision on the S-400 acquisition will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security after cost negotiations with Russia and approval from India's finance ministry.
The fifth S-400 system is set to be deployed in India's eastern sector facing China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Delhi for the BRICS summit could further strengthen defense ties between India and Russia.
Operational success
S-400 system's performance during 'Operation Sindoor'
The S-400 system had proven its worth during "Operation Sindoor" in May 2025, successfully targeting a Pakistani early airborne warning aircraft at a distance of 314km.
Despite kamikaze drone attacks on Indian bases, the S-400 systems ensured no Pakistani fighters breached Indian airspace.
The effectiveness of these systems was further underscored when Pakistan moved its air assets closer to Afghanistan after suffering losses from Indian BrahMos missiles and S-400 and Akash Tir defense systems.