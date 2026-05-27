India to export standard gage Vande Bharat trains to neighbors
India
India is gearing up to export its Vande Bharat trains, offering countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal a modern rail upgrade without the high price tag of bullet trains.
The new standard-gauge version (developed by RITES and Indian Railways) fits international standards and has already caught the eye of several neighbors.
Vande Bharat ₹130-₹150cr 90% parts India
Vande Bharat trains can run on upgraded existing tracks, making them much cheaper for countries looking to improve transport without huge investments.
Each 16-coach train costs around ₹130-₹150 crore to build, with 90% of parts made in India.
This move supports the "Make in India" push and strengthens ties with other developing nations through smart, budget-friendly tech.