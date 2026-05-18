India to get 4th S-400 squadron from Russia this week

India plans 5 more S-400 units

The S-400 system helps protect against enemy aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles, pretty crucial with regional tensions running high.

India's current S-400s have already shown their worth (one even pulled off a nearly 300-kilometer surface-to-air kill, which Air Chief Marshal AP Singh called "the largest-ever recorded surface-to-air kill").

With plans for five more units on the horizon, India is doubling down on staying ready for whatever comes next.