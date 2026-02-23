India to acquire Israeli laser defense systems, missiles, and drones

India is set to significantly enhance its military capabilities by acquiring advanced drones, long-range missiles, and laser-based defense systems from Israel . The move comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a two-day visit to Israel on February 25, where a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defense cooperation is expected to be signed. The planned acquisitions are part of India's efforts to build an "impregnable" multi-layered air defense shield against aerial threats, particularly from Pakistan.

Focus Focus on Iron Beam laser defense system India's interest in Israeli defense technology includes combat drones, precision missiles, and also directed-energy weapons. A major focus is on Israel's advanced laser defense system, Iron Beam. The system uses high-energy laser beams to intercept incoming threats such as rockets and drones at a low operational cost. While India's own Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a 30kW laser weapon prototype, Israel's Iron Beam is more powerful and offers faster response times.

Strategic visit New MoU to expand military collaboration and technology sharing The planned defense acquisitions are expected to be finalized during Modi's upcoming two-day visit to Israel. This will be his second trip to the country since 2017. The new MoU is likely to expand military collaboration, technology sharing, and joint development of advanced weapon systems between India and Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the importance of this relationship, saying it has "grown tighter" and will be further strengthened through decisions related to economic, diplomatic, and security cooperation.

