India to host 18th BRICS Summit with Xi Jinping visiting
India is gearing up to host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12, 2026, with the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."
Leaders from all 11 member countries will be in attendance, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is visiting India for the first time in seven years.
Talk of BRICS Startup Innovation Fund
The summit will feature a Bharat Innovates exhibition, a joint tree planting ceremony, and a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Modi.
India plans to spotlight startups, innovation, green energy, resilient supply chains, and trading in national currencies.
There's also talk of launching a BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to boost collaboration.
Plus, a new logistics framework and meetings with the Russian President are on the agenda, making this summit a big deal for future global partnerships.