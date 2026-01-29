India to host 1st global AI summit in February 2026
India is gearing up to host the first-ever global Artificial Intelligence (AI) summit in the Global South next February.
The event will spotlight how AI can make a real impact, be more accessible, and stay safe for everyone.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the summit.
What's the summit all about?
The focus is on using AI to boost productivity across different fields, while also making sure affordable AI tools reach more people—not just big countries or companies.
The summit will push for clear rules and ethical guidelines so that AI is used responsibly.
How's it structured?
Guided by three core ideas—People, Planet, and Progress—the event will cover seven themes like inclusion, science, governance, and economic growth.
The event will include discussions about investments in Indian-built AI models and partnerships between industry and universities.
Why does it matter?
Leaders from tech, business, academia, and international groups are joining in.
By bringing everyone together, India wants to help close the "Global AI Divide" so that innovation benefits more than just a few—and puts people at the center of progress.